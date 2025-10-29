Last month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer reiterated how Xbox would support Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 players going forward, and now the tech giant's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has chimed in.

Speaking to TBPN recently about this "shifting" business model, Nadella mentioned how the company wants to be a "fantastic publisher" on every platform now that the Activision acquisition is complete and it's the "largest publisher" in the business.

He also compared this approach to the one Windows took with Microsoft Office. Here's what he had to say:

"Now we are the largest publisher after the Activision [acquisition], so therefore we want to be a fantastic publisher - similar approach to what we did with Office, we want to be everywhere in every platform, so we want to make sure whether it's consoles, whether it's the pc, whether it's mobile, whether it's cloud gaming, or the TV, so we just want to make sure the games are being enjoyed by gamers everywhere."

Despite this expansion to more devices and platforms, Microsoft is still reportedly going ahead with its own next-generation gaming plans, which will supposedly blur the lines between PC and Xbox. Nadella also seemingly backed up these reports in his latest interview while claiming Microsoft and gaming's biggest competition was no longer "other" gaming, but "short form video".

"Gaming's competition is not other gaming [platforms], gaming's competition is short form video. And so if we as an industry don't continue to innovate, both how we produce, what we produce, how we think about distribution, the economic model - [the] best way to innovate is to have good margins because that's the way you can fund."

These comments from Microsoft's CEO follow Xbox's huge announcement last week that it would be bringing Halo to PlayStation for the first time. On the Nintendo front, the Bethesda games Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Fallout 4 (IP now under Microsoft's banner) are both on the way to the Switch 2 in 2026.