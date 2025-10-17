Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Ah, the humble Metroidvania. We've seen more additions to this genre than we can count in recent years and now — with all other bases covered, presumably — even memes are being adapted into the format of non-linear exploration.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, This is Fine: Maximum Cope takes KC Green's iconic dog meme and bends it into a metroidvania complete with perilous platforming, challenging bosses, nasty enemies and unlockable abilities. Oh yes, and it all takes place in the anxiety-riddled mind of the central character, Question Hound.

It launches on Switch in March 2026, promising adventures through five wild worlds of Humiliation, Fear, Failure, Loss, and Regret, plenty of collectibles, coffee sips and burning 'This is Fine' rest points — because of course.

We're not sure if we're completely sold on the above trailer's speed just yet; that said, the funny little dog animations are a nice touch, and we're getting hints of Cuphead from some of those grizzly-looking boss battles. Who knows, maybe memes make for great games!

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam page:

Explore the landscapes, beat bosses, unlock abilities, and access new chapters. This is a metroidvania. As you platform your way through each world you’ll encounter enemies, each an embodiment of everyday worries. Through navigation and persistence, you will ultimately face the challenging bosses unique to every area. Defeat them and acquire the abilities needed to progress further (and explore previous areas in more depth)! Be sure to stop at every burning Rest Point to save, sip coffee, and pretend everything is fine for a brief moment. Collect Coffee Beans as you explore; your currency used to purchase perks and refill your healing coffee cup. Keep your eyes peeled everywhere you go if your heart is set on finding every quirky collectible!

Publisher Numskill Games and developer Hero Concept have also announced that a Switch physical version is on the horizon, so keep an eye out for more information on that one in the coming months if you want to add a bit of meme memorabilia to your shelf.

What do you make of this one? Does it look... fine? Take your coffee sips to the comments and let us know.