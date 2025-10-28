Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Back in 2021, Funselektor Labs brought us art of rally, a super sweet driving sim that packed an unexpected depth under the hood. Next year, the team will be following it up with over the hill, an equally gorgeous-looking driver that's all about trekking off the beaten path. The really exciting news? It's coming to Switch 2.

While art of rally was all about rally driving (surprisingly), over the hill is for the off-roading fans. You'll be sitting behind the wheel of a whole host of exploring vehicles from the '60s to '80s, making your way through unwelcoming wilderness environments from rocky mountains to icy rivers. You can go it alone in a Solo Tour, or bring three friends along for the ride and use winches and ropes to make sure everyone's drive goes smoothly.

It's all wrapped up in a similar simplistic art style to Funselektor's previous game, and a photo mode means you can capture the vistas in all their cel-shaded glory — increased car customisation should really help those snaps pop, too.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the publisher:

- Explore the world in the golden age of offroading.

- Drive iconic vehicles from the 60s to 80s by yourself or with friends through challenging trails and beautiful scenery.

- Explore, navigate, and uncover the vast wilderness.

- Ramble your way through varied biomes inspired by real-world locations, from valleys to mountains and everything in between.

- Discover portals to travel to new areas, and complete objectives to unlock new vehicles, upgrades, customizations, and cosmetics, with many combinations to try.

- Set up a campsite for some much-needed R&R after a long day in the elements.

- Take on the elements with dynamic weather, day/night cycles, and realistic terrain deformation.

- Complete all the objectives, unlock the many customizations and upgrades, and discover everything the wilderness has to offer.

- Grab stills of your favourite landscapes with the built-in photo mode.

There's still no specific release date for over the hill just yet, though the end of the console announcement trailer reveals that pre-orders for a physical edition will be coming soon — the premium version of which comes packaged with a window cling and soundtrack download card.

Our biggest gripe with art of rally was the visual cutbacks that had to be made to the Switch version of the game. With over the hill coming to Switch 2, let's keep our fingers crossed that Funselektor and Strelka Games can make the most of the increased power to keep things as stunning as they seem.