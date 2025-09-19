Dragon Quest VII Reimagined surprised many when it was revealed at last week's Nintendo Direct; we've already got I & II HD Remake on the way, and III HD Remake is already out. Surely the next logical step is the Zenithian Trilogy - IV, V, and VI?

Well, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii spoke about the upcoming game on his Yuubou & Mashirito no KosoKoso Housoukyoku channel (thanks, RPG Site!), where he co-hosts monthly streams with former Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Kazuhiko "Mashirito" Torishima.

During a stream earlier this week, on 15th September, the duo are talking about the upcoming Dragon Quest remake, with Torishima casually mentioning the next one isn't IV, V, or VI.

Horii's response, around 44:45, is predictably vague (all translations by RPG Site): "A lot of things are moving around, but it was just done first by chance." So, does that mean more remakes are on the way? Torishima probed Horii, who simply repeated the same words, laughing.

Torishima continues to rock the boat a little bit by saying "It's like it does not mean that they are not doing 4-5-6", but again, Horii repeatedly denies, saying "I didn't say it" three times.

Shortly afterwards, Horii starts talking about the remake — and the Zenithian Trilogy — to MC Naz Chris. "As I said just now, we want to make them playable on ongoing platforms", he tells her. And in response to her question about VII Reimagined "progressing smoothly?," Horii says the team has "a lot of progress" already.

But, like Torishima, Naz Chris can't help but give a little nudge, suggesting that Dragon Quest IV might "be taking more time" because of its "chapter divisions". Horii laughs in response.

It's definitely an odd choice to hop straight to VII after doing I & II, but hey, we're happy to see the Dragon Quest series get some extra love on Switch and Switch 2. We do hope to see Dragon Quest XII in the near future, though...

In the meantime, Square Enix posted a detailed blog about many of the game's visual updates and changes, along with combat, character, and story details.

Are you happy to see Dragon Quest VII get another remake? Or would you rather see the Zenithian Trilogy? Let us know in the comments!