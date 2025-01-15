Update [ ]: Get ready for some snappy, child-like adventures in early 2026, as Lil Gator Game's big expansion, In the Dark, arrives next year on Switch.

The release window was just announced as part of today's Six One Indie Showcase, and we got an adorable new trailer to go with the DLC.

Promising the double the size of the original game and bring a little spookiness to Lil Gator's life, you'll be exploring an underground world of cavernous corridors and secret treasure. Oh, and plenty of new friends too. Just have a little peek at these new screenshots:

Lil Gator will get more tools to expand his adorably impressive moveset, too; did you know a gymnastic ribbon can help you double jump? Well, we didn't until now.

This looks like the perfect way to start 2026, so we'll keep an eye out for a release date. And for more details on the expansion, have a look at our story from the start of the year below...

Original Story:

Playtonic Friends and MegaWobble have announced a surprise expansion to one of the cutest hidden gems of 2022, Lil Gator Game.

In The Dark promises to be a "huge" expansion, introducing new characters and doubling the size of the base game. The original was a breezy affair, but we're delighted to have the opportunity to revisit all of our animal friends. You'll be exploring a whole new area tucked under the surface after a new cave opens up. New toys and gadgets will allow you to explore in many different ways.

The DLC doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll be getting more news on it later in the year. And, alongside In The Dark, a new bundle titled Gator of the Year Edition will be released, allowing newcomers to grab the base game and the expansion together.

There's no better time to get into Lil Gator Game than this year — and if you want something short, sweet, and meaningful, then we highly recommend it.

Will you be getting Lil Gator Game: In The Dark? Let us know in the comments below.