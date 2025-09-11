The Japanese video game company Sunsoft (known for releases like Blaster Master, Ufouria and Trip World) is teasing something big...

In a brief post on social media today, it revealed plans to share some important news. There will be a "major announcement" taking place next week on 16th September 2025 (translation via Gematsu). The image attached to this message is simply the date and local time of the event:

During the original Switch generation, Sunsoft revived multiple games and series. More recently, in 2024, it even released the retro game selection Sunsoft Is Back!, which was comprised of three Famicom titles.