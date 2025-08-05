When Harold Ryan, former Bungie CEO and president, formed his new studio ProbablyMonsters in 2016, he remarked how that the aim was to transform how AAA games are developed, hoping to create a more sustainable environment for creators to, well, create in.

Now, the fledgling studio has announced its first two games, one of which is coming to Nintendo Switch. And indeed, it's specifically for Switch. Storm Lancers is a side-scrolling roguelike that's due to hit Nintendo's console "this fall" and, as Ryan himself explains in the game's official press release:

“These games represent the first public expression of the approach we’ve been shaping behind the scenes...We’ve always believed there’s a better way to make games, one that supports original IP, empowers developers, and delivers memorable experiences to players. How we bring games to life has evolved. We’ve had to adapt, and these first two titles reflect a model that’s more focused, flexible, and sustainable. This is just the start, and we’re excited to finally share them with the world.”

This all sounds great, and Ryan also points out that, in order to fit the remit, Storm Lancers' run time comes in at a very manageable 10 hours. Music to our ears, to be quite honest.

A quick look around the game's official webpage shows a cartoonish and very colourful-styled adventure that puts us in mind of a side-scrolling Borderlands in a few of the screenshots, and the launch trailer, which you can see above, really does show off some very moreish looking two-player action.

Co-op is where it's at, and judging by how many upgrades and weapons we see in that brief launch trailer, folk who like tinkering their gear and setups before diving into co-operative runs, may well be in for a very good time. Here's some further info from ye olde PR:

Storm Lancers is a rogue-like game inspired by 1980s anime and cartoons that features combo-focused fights and couch co-op. Led by industry veterans Jim Veevaert (Microsoft, Zynga) and Seth Thompson (Blizzard), Storm Lancers combines fluid combat with unstoppable momentum. Designed to keep the heart racing and reflexes sharpened, the game gives players a sense of adventure constantly on the move. Set in the world of Cryptica, players crash land on a living planet built around a powerful source of reality magic. As they traverse five ever-shifting biomes, each leap, slash, and dash propels them deeper into a vibrant world, only to be met by enemies that adapt to their every move.

While Storm Lancers can be played solo, the press release really is super keen to point out that it really is designed to shine in couch co-op where, "Two players can team up to explore the alien world together, developing complementary playstyles as they battle through merciless enemies and terrifying bosses.

Along the way, players collect items that transform and define their approach to combat, making each run unique and replayable." So, just like a standard Saturday night out in Glasgow, then.

We'll leave you with some screenshots.

Interested in Storm Lancers? Let us know in the comments.