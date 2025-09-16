Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and with it has reignited its rivalry with Nintendo (albeit in a cute, harmless sort of way).

In an effort to pay homage to its Sega Genesis vs. SNES advertisement from the early '90s, the new trailer highlights CrossWorlds' high-speed action, broad customisation, and cross-platform compatibility, all the while throwing slight shade at Mario Kart World.

The trailer starts off with a heavily pixelated look at Mario Kart World (because no one wants to entice the wrath of Nintendo) while stating "We all know that kart racing game, it's great, we don't need to show it to you". A slightly positive note, you might think.

After showcasing Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, however, the trailer then goes back to Mario Kart World, which is represented by a grubby, struggling RV, all the while sarcastically exclaiming:

"Oh, uhh, what if you wanna roam around the open world..?"

Like we said, it's cute, it's harmless, but it's nevertheless a fun way to look back upon Sega's heritage and reference that, yes, both Sega and Nintendo have major racing games launching in 2025.

A demo for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be launching on Switch this week, so be sure to check out all of the details if you're interested. The game itself will land on Switch on 25th September 2025, while the Switch 2 version is scheduled for later this year.