If you have been meaning to check out Star Wars: Hunters for the last 16 months but never found the opportunity to do so, you're time's almost up. This is your friendly reminder that the servers will be closing one week today on 1st October.

Zynga announced the game's closure back in March of this year, telling fans in a blog post, "We understand this news may be disappointing and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly".

The free-to-play hero shooter went on to receive one final content update in April, adding a new Support Hunter to the fray at no additional cost — which was quite the feat, considering how microtransaction-based the whole thing felt at launch.

Being a hero shooter released in 2024, the writing may have been on the wall for Hunters right from the start, but our reviewer (that was me, hello!) still had a good time with it. It didn't do anything to reinvent the wheel and, as we said, the microtransactions were strong with this one, but any Star Wars fan looking to scratch that hero shooter itch will find a lot of fast and frantic fun under the surface.

Hey, with just one week to go, it can't hurt to hop into a game or two, can it?