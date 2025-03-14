Zynga has announced that it will be shutting down servers for the free-to-play shooter Star Wars: Hunters on 1st October 2025.

In a blog post shared on the official website, the developer shared that "We understand this news may be disappointing and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us...", confirming what would be coming to the game.

The game launched only on 4th June 2024, which means Hunters will have only lasted just under 16 months. After 1st October, the game won't be playable at all.

The final content update will be available to fans from 15th April for free. In-game purchases will be "disabled across all platforms", and a brand new support hunter, Tuya, will be added to the game. Plus, Ranked Mode leaderboards will still be active.

Refunds will not be available for Crystal purchases or for the Arena Pass, despite the final update being free for all players, as per the game's FAQs.

Lastly, Season 5 will be extended by three weeks, and the team will be re-running events and shop bundles, allowing players more time to reach the highest rank possible.

The shooter wasn't hugely well received among other outlets, but our lovely Jim here rather enjoyed his time with the game back when it launched. We wonder if he'll be dipping in for a few more rounds before the game closes down...

