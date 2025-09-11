Hollow Knight: Silksong is a pretty tough game; we know this, and we've discussed it at length already. But there's one section of the game that is proving to be particularly devious.

Before we go ahead, please note that although this article won't cover anything related to Silksong's story, we will be spoiling a key gameplay surprise that you might want to discover for yourself. If you'd like to maintain the mystery, consider coming back at a later date.

So essentially, as covered by The Gamer, a single bench located in Hunter's March – one of the most demanding areas of the game, no less – doesn't offer the usual respite that you might expect. Instead, sitting on it (and keep in mind the usual 'Rest' prompt will still pop up) will actually trigger a deadly trap, causing spikes to swing down from the right and, should be low on health, kill you.

Reddit user Such_Food4915 highlighted this with a simple caption that states "i have no words. this is the most anger i have ever felt for any game ever. i had one mask".

Similarly, X user Dazr has posted a video showcasing exactly what the bench in question will do should you sit in it. Last warning if you're still here, this will show you everything:

#Silksong pic.twitter.com/mTXKgMUtNU Me in my head thinking "This hunter's march area is super hard, there's no benches" then I find a bench... #hollowknight September 5, 2025

The first thing that comes to mind for us when looking at this is that it's remarkably similar to how Dark Souls played a mean trick on gamers with the Mimic enemy. These things disguise themselves as chests which, when opening, triggers a pretty devastating attack.

It's a pretty clever – albeit naughty – way to lull players into a false sense of security, and it shifts your mindset going forwards. Nothing is truly safe within the world of Silksong, and you'd best keep your wits about you at all times.