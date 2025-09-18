Japanese dev outfit Sting has just announced Baroque YA, a collection of four games from the genre-spanning series, will release on Switch (in Japan only, for now) on 18th December.
Originally released for the Sega Saturn all the way back in the Spice Girls-heady days of 1998, the first Baroque is a post-apocalyptic RPG in the roguelike vein that was eventually ported to Wii in 2008.
The game was then followed by a smattering of further entries, all of which are included in this new release, jumping genres from visual novel to platformer and shoot 'em up.
Here's the complete list of what's made the cut:
- BAROQUE: Original Version
- BAROQUE Syndrome
- BAROQUE Shooting: Reversed
- BAROQUE ~Become a Meta-Being~ Revive
Hopefully, at some point we'll see this collection make it over to the West. But for now the old tried and tested means of grabbing this from the Japan eShop (or importing from your purveyor of choice) will have to suffice for big fans who just can't hold out. We'll keep you posted with any further news.
Looking forward to Baroque YA? Played any games in the series, or the Wii version or the original? Check out the trailer for that 2008 version below if you need a reminder.
[source gematsu.com, via resetera.com]
Glad that it's coming to Switch first and foremost for those interested in it (wouldn't mind giving it at least a try at some point myself now that it's also on this system) but yeah, fingers crossed that it eventually gets released outside of Japan, too!
I love Baroque! Can’t wait for this! The inclusion of the formerly exclusive PC SHMUP spinoff is the real cherry on top!
