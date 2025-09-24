Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

We know what you're thinking, and yes, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is indeed already available on the Switch 2. It was a launch game, in fact!

We don't blame CD Projekt Red for putting out another trailer, however, because it really does a good job in highlighting the Switch 2's versatility and how many control schemes are supported by the game. You've got gyro aiming, mouse compatibility, touchscreen support, and more – it's pretty incredible.

So if you're on the fence about Cyberpunk, then maybe this new trailer might give you the nudge you're looking for. If not, then consider checking out our 9/10 review in which we called it "a remarkable launch-day port for Nintendo's new console".

Oh, and it's also one of few titles on the Switch 2 that has a proper on-cart physical edition. So if that's important to you, then you know what to do.

What a game, man.