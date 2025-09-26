Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Silver Lining Interactive has announced that a physical edition of its first-person survival horror sequel, Bendy and the Dark Revival, releases today for Switch . Hooray! (And/or terrified gasps!)

The physical edition of Bendy and the Dark Revival is out today, and you can pick it up from Silver Lining Direct for £32.99 or whatever that equates to where you are.

This particular survival horror, which is currently sat on a very respectable 72% over on ye olde Metacritic, sees players assume the role of Audrey, "a trapped animator who must navigate a dark, ink-drenched version of her old studio."

You solve puzzles and face off against scary enemies in this inky horror adventure. Will Audrey be able to survive for long enough? It's up to us! Gulp.

Here's some more official deets on the game, including some screenshots, in case you missed it early this year::

Key Features: A Fight for Survival

Sneak, fight, and think your way through a nightmare made real. Use stealth and puzzle-solving to avoid deadly encounters, or face them head-on with evolving inky powers. Terrifying Foes

Face horrifying creatures lurking in the shadows, each more grotesque and relentless than the last. And always, the Ink Demon watches… A Story Drenched in Mystery

Dive into a dark tale where animation and reality collide. Uncover lost secrets, piece together Audrey’s past, and make your way out. If escape is even possible.

While we missed out on this one, we did review the game's predecessor, Bendy And The Ink Machine, which we thought was solid, but lost its magic towards the end.

Bendy fan? Picking up this physical edition? Let us know!