Mega Evolutions are coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game. We have known this for a while, of course, but it looks like TCG fans in select regions will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on the upcoming creatively-titled 'Mega Evolution' set, as The Pokémon Company has announced a delay.

In a statement on the Pokémon TCG UK Twitter account, the company revealed that the set has been "slightly delayed in EMEA markets" (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), citing "challenges impacting product delivery dates". The set will now launch on 10th October.

The region specification has us assuming that the expansion will still arrive in other regions as planned on 26th September, but we'll be sure to keep you updated should we hear any changes.

Here's The Pokémon Company's full statement, followed by the initial tweet:

Due to challenges impacting product delivery dates, the release of the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution will be slightly delayed in EMEA markets.

We apologise to our fans and understand that this news may be disappointing. We are working hard alongside our logistics partners to ensure products will be available for purchase from 10th October 2025. We would like to thank our community for their continued support and patience.

As a reminder, the Mega Evolution set includes almost a dozen Mega Evolution ex cards and over 50 Pokémon and Trainer special illustration cards. In short, there's a lot to look forward to.

Alongside this set, Mega Evolution will also be making its grand return in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, it'll be allowed in Pokémon Champions, and it's arriving in Pokémon TCG Pocket in the Fall. What a time to be a Gen VI fan, eh?