Turtle Beach is one of the more well-known brands that's already got an entry on our current list of best gaming headsets for Switch 2, and it looks like it may well be sniffing after another with its latest, rather snazzy-looking budget offering.

Turtle Beach's Airlite Fir for Switch 2 is a little less expensive than the wireless Atlas Air headset that we've got placed on our best-of-list, though, to the tune of over £100, in fact. Yes, this brand new wired headset comes in at a very reasonable £19.99/€24.99, making it a hugely affordable bit of kit.

As an updated version of the company's Airlite Fit for Switch 1, a headset that was very well-received when it launched earlier this year, this should be a very decent choice for anyone looking for something that isn't gonna cost them a fortune, or as a solid choice for kids that you don't mind seeing get a little bashed about.

In terms of updates over the Switch 1 version, well, there doesn't seem to be any internal changes, the differences seem to be of a cosmetic nature only, with some new detailing and an all-new choice of colour for Switch 2 fans.

Here's some further details from the press release:

“Working with our partners at Nintendo, we are excited to release our latest Airlite Fit headset for a lightweight and comfortable gaming experience, licensed for Nintendo Switch 2...With proven, excellent audio performance at an affordable price, the Airlite Fit enhances the amazing experiences on Nintendo Switch 2 for gamers everywhere.” Enjoy a superior level of gaming and comfort with the new Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems. Officially licensed and expertly designed in-house, this headset delivers finely tuned audio through high-quality 40mm speakers, providing an immersive experience for both casual and competitive gamers alike. The elevated over-ear jersey knit cushions offer exceptional comfort, letting gamers hear every crisp high and deep low while effectively blocking out external noise. The sleek, noise-canceling microphone ensures voice chat is heard clearly and can be flipped up to mute it. The versatile 3.5mm audio connection is fully compatible across all Nintendo Switch systems.

While all models of the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 and prior Nintendo Switch systems, this newer Airlite Fit model comes in officially licensed for Nintendo Switch 2 packaging, shows the official Nintendo Switch 2 badge on the headset’s headband, and adds a new Charcoal Black colorway to what was previously available."

The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset for Nintendo Switch 2 in Charcoal Black is available for pre-order today for $27.99/£19.99/€24.99 and launches Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Interested in picking up a new pair of budget headphones? Make sure to let us know!