Brace Yourself Games is continuing its stellar lineup of Rift of the NecroDancer crossover DLC with a brand new Everhood collaboration.

The succinctly named 'Everhood Music Pack' adds four new tracks to the falling notes rhythm game, all of which will be available to purchase separately or as a bundle. The DLC is now live on Steam, and the developers have announced that it will be falling onto Switch "at a later date" — so keep an eye out.

Here are the four tracks from the RPG mash-up series that you'll find in this new wave of crossover bonus content:

"The Final Battle" by Cazok



"Feisty Flowers" by Cazok



"Revenge" by Cazok



"Why Oh You Are LOVE" by Dancefloor is Lava

To see in the new releases in style, Brace Yourself Games is also adding a free Rhythm Rift, 'Powers of Destruction' by Cazok, for good measure.

This crossover DLC follows similar collaborations with Celeste, Pizza Tower and Hatsune Miku, and it looks like there's even more to come — which is exciting, because the base game is really rather good. We called Rift of the NecroDancer "a smart, stylish remix of what rhythm games can be" in our review, which you can check out in full below.