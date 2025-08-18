Rayquaza
We Pokémon fans are no strangers to a mispronunciation or two, and at the recent World Championships, The Pokémon Company was on a mission to put one legendary debate to bed (thanks for the heads up, IGN).

If the above image wasn't enough of a giveaway, we're talking about Rayquaza, the Gen III legendary dragon. As it turns out, there are a few different ways that folks have been pronouncing this one, with the big split being between 'Ray-KWAY-zuh' and 'Ray-KWAH-zuh'. At least, that was the big divide, because TPC laid out the official pronunciation at this week's competition — it's Ray-KWAY-zuh.

Now yes, more than a few of you are likely shouting "well, of course it is!!" at your screen of choice right now, and you would be correct. After all, that's how the name has been pronounced in the anime for years, and even the 3DS' Pokédex 3D Pro was perfectly matched in its emphasis. But that's not to say that everyone agrees.

A brief glance across social media reveals a swathe of Pokéfans who aren't about to back down from their own pronunciation, official or not. The big question is, how do you say it? Have you always been on the side of TPC, or do you opt for something else entirely? You can let us know in the following poll.

Which pronunciation got your vote? Let us know in the comments.

