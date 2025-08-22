The rollercoaster ride of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket releases is continuing at breakneck pace, as TPC has revealed that the next Themed Booster Expansion will arrive next week on 28th August.

The 'Secluded Springs' expansion is another Gen II-focused set, with legendaries Raikou, Entei, and Suicune taking centre stage. A bunch of other Johto and Hoenn 'mon will be tagging along for the ride, and the new teaser trailer showcases some sweet full-arts for the likes of Milotic and our beloved Phanpy.

Here's a closer look at a handful of the cards shown in the trailer:

It feels like just yesterday that we first set eyes on the Ho-Oh and Lugia Wisdom of Sea and Sky set, and our Pack Hourglasses are still flagging because of it. As a reminder, the last set came bundled with a sizeable slice of drama after TPC was hit with plagiarism accusations following the release of the two central legendary full-art cards. TPC quickly released a statement in which it "deeply apologize[d]" for the error, pulled the card art in question, and replaced it a week later.

In other TCG Pocket news, TPC closed out this year's World Championships with a tease that Mega Evolutions will be coming to the app at some point "this fall".