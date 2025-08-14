After months of teasing for Tales fans, Bandai Namco may have slipped up and revealed its hand a little too early and shown us what the next Tales series remaster is.

As reported on Push Square, it looks like Tales of Xillia will be the next title getting the remaster treatment. Originally released on the PS3 in 2011 and 2013, the game has been stuck on the older console since, so fans should be pretty happy about this

So, how did it slip through the cracks, though? Well, it appears Bandai Namco Europe uploaded a video premiere titled 'Tales of Series News' which was due to go live on 18th August 2025, next Monday.

Only a handful of people seem to have spotted the video before it was taken down — Lowedeltaa on X and a few people on the Tales subreddit.

Now, if you've been keeping an eye on the news, this likely isn't surprising, as a rating for a Xillia remaster was spotted online last summer

But, given the title of the supposed video, there might be more than just a remaster announcement coming. Also, we don't know if the remaster is Xillia — we secretly hope that if it is, Xillia 2 is also part of the package.

We suppose we'll find out on Monday, though Gamescom Opening Night Live is the next day, so we're a little surprised the reveal isn't coming then...

Have you played Tales of Xillia? Would you like a remaster of the game on Switch? Let us know in the comments.