Bandai Namco has revealed its 2020 release One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has now surpassed 4 million copies. To celebrate this epic milestone by the Straw Hat crew, new DLC has been announced.

This will include new legends, but there's a catch. Bandai Namco is asking fans to decide who they would like to see next by voting in a survey.

"New DLCs are on the horizon, and YOU have the power to pick the next warriors! Make your choice now and help shape the future of the game!" "...We need your voice to tell us which new characters to add who have yet to join the fight – make your choice heard"

As part of this announcement, Bandai Namco has also announced it's bringing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 to the "next gen" platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you haven't played this game yet, be sure to check out our review: