Switch eShop - New Releases

2weistein in Elfland (Red Octopus, 1st Sep, $18.00) - This is the German version of "2weistein - The Lost Wood". The unique and fantastic idea behind the series of 2weistein games is to train maths in a real 3D action adventure. Embedded in the tantalizing story the player has to solve maths quests or puzzles to get ahead in the game.

4 in 1 Bundle (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 28th Aug, $19.99) - * Pure Chase 80's: is pure arcade, pure speed, pure adrenaline. * Burn! SuperTrucks: It's a super truck simulator with the peculiarity that when you have an accident, it puts you back in time just before the crash. * FootGoal! Tiki: Taka enjoys having table football in your living room. * Sportitions'24: Fun sports for the whole family with a variety of the most extravagant athletes.

40 Sports Games in 1 (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 28th Aug, $29.99) - The largest collection of sports anywhere – With 40 different sports, there's something for everyone! Play against family and friends in football, bowling, volleyball, golf, horse racing, and more! Showcase your skills and take on every challenge to become the ultimate champion!

Ash Pines: The Motel (Ratalaika Games, 29th Aug, $4.99) - Welcome to Ash Pines – a peaceful vacation spot nestled deep among whispering pine trees… or so it seems. What begins as an ordinary night soon unravels into a terrifying mystery beyond imagination. Stranded at the eerie Ash Pines Motel, you’ll explore abandoned rooms, uncover cryptic clues, and slowly piece together the haunting secrets buried within the motel’s forgotten past.

Bad Cheese (Feardemic, 1st Sep, $12.99) - Bad Cheese is a psychological horror game inspired by the eerie charm of 1920s animation. Step into the tiny paws of a mouse spending the weekend at home with a dysfunctional Dad while Mom's away. Be on your best behavior and KEEP DADDY HAPPY.

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree (SOFT SOURCE, 28th Aug, $19.99) - Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is a 2D adventure game deeply rooted in Arabian mythology. Dive into Ma'een, a stunning underwater realm. Once a thriving ocean, Ma'een is now corrupted by dark entities. Explore the Cosmic Sea :From vibrant, ecosystems of plants and coral, to decaying ruins of an ancient civilization, explore the vast expanse of the cosmic sea, Ma'een through smooth, seamless swimming.

Bangman (ESDigital Games, 29th Aug, $4.99) - Bangman — a perfect example of what a pixel-art roguelike should be. The game gives you everything you love: hordes of monsters, tons of unique characters, countless ways to slaughter them, and many, many, many attempts to do so. Wondering what’s in short supply here? The game costs very little money! And that’s always nice.

Battle of Rebels (Funbox Media, 28th Aug, $39.99) - A virus spreads on the entire planet after the aliens invaded the earth, and nations are struggling to defend it. United armies from all over the world were formed to stop the invasion but in vain. Aliens are much more advanced. State-of-the-art technology enabled them to clone humans!

BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary (BBG Entertainment, 28th Aug, $19.99) - A legend returns! Join Rockford on his hunt for diamonds in dangerous caves – more faithful to the original than ever before, yet more modern than ever! Celebrate 40 years of retro action with a game that made history!

Cross Pix (Max Interactive Studio, 27th Aug, $2.99) - Cross Pix is a NEW NONOGRAM Logic Puzzle Game! where you follow number clues to solve a hidden image. It’s also known by other similar games like Griddlers, or Paint by Numbers. With simple and easy-to-understand rules, it's a game anyone can enjoy! A perfect choice for casual play, while still offering a satisfying mental challenge.

Death Mask (Happy Player, 28th Aug, $9.99) - A narrative mystery game set around rural Chinese religious rituals and serial murders. When ancient beliefs and modern horror collide, can you uncover the truth behind the mask? A rich and fully realized story unfolds like an interactive novel. Multiple choices and branching paths lead to dramatically different endings.

Dogs Organized Neatly (DU&I UG, 2nd Sep, $2.99) - “A true friend leaves paw prints on your heart. ”And we have 30 friends just waiting for you to pet them! Our good boys and girls come in all shapes and sizes. However, they are way too energetic for us to handle alone so we need YOUR help to organize all these doggos! Just pick them up and place them on the grid over there. And don’t worry if you rotate them a bit, they may bark, but they never bite.

EGGCONSOLE PUYO PUYO PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 28th Aug, $7.16) - This game is an action-puzzle title released by COMPILE in 1993 in Japan. Gameplay involves clearing falling Puyos by matching four or more of the same color. Players battle head-to-head, strategically managing Puyos. Stacking Puyos to the top means a loss. Clearing large amounts or triggering chains sends Nuisance Puyos to opponents.

Escape game R00M05 (AlignmentSharp, 28th Aug, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Farming Collection (REDDEER.GAMES, 3rd Sep, $24.99) - Settle down in four cozy worlds where farming, friendship, and a touch of magic await. Whether you’re restoring a village, building a boutique, or uncovering enchanted secrets, a new peaceful life is waiting to be planted Sunseed Island — Become a magical cat and rebuild a ruined island village.

Flood Parkour Obby (Downmeadowstreet, 30th Aug, $4.99) - Welcome to Flood Parkour Obby, the ultimate obstacle course challenge! Navigate a rising, dangerous tide across thrilling, handcrafted levels filled with tricky jumps and heart-pounding moments. One wrong step, and it's game over!

Georgie-Yolkie 64 – The Furry Tale (SPACEFARER, 25th Aug, $9.99) - Embark on a thrilling adventure across 17 immersive 3D levels! Battle scary Lions, Minions, Witches, Dragons, and the wicked King Rattie who has kidnapped Princess Tabitha and using her power for his own! Collect gold and fish, upgrade weapons, and use powerful items to become an unstoppable feline and bird duo!

Glory to the Heroes (PrimeInvestCapital, 29th Aug, $9.99) - Enter the fight. Earn your glory. Survive the war. Step onto the battlefield where two rival forces clash in brutal, fast-paced firefights. In Glory to the Heroes, every bullet counts and every second tests your skill. Push forward under fire, eliminate threats, and complete critical objectives to lead your side to victory. It’s not just about survival—it’s about proving you have what it takes to be the last one standing.

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek (Game Mill, 29th Aug, $39.99) - Enter the spine-chilling world of Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek! As Sloane Spencer, a young teen caught in a town of nightmares, you’ll unravel eerie enigmas, confront sinister monsters, and navigate haunted locations inspired by R.L. Stine’s legendary book series.

Greenveil Hike (Downmeadowstreet, 29th Aug, $5.99) - Step into the dreamy world of Greenveil Hike, a relaxing walking simulator set on a vibrant, hand-crafted island paradise. Take your time exploring scenic trails, secret paths, and cozy spots scattered throughout a lush and peaceful landscape.

Karate Survivor (Alawar Premium, 28th Aug, $5.99) - Step into the shoes of a martial arts master in a thrilling survivor-like roguelite inspired by action movies of the ‘80s. Use the environment and improvised weapons, master new techniques, and create devastating combos to fight off relentless goons and bandits! Karate Survivor delivers intense, fast-paced combat where improvisation and creativity are key to surviving the streets.

Knight Quest: Goblins Raid (Afil Games, 27th Aug, $4.99) - Explore dense forests, dark caves, and desperate situations, all in beautiful 2D settings full of action and danger. Jump, roll, fight, and scream internally as you try to survive sharp spikes, falling rocks, and goblins that look like they do crossfit.

Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees (Pineapple Works, 25th Aug, $19.99) - Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees is a classic western dungeon crawler RPG. Using the classic first-person perspective, over grid movement, turn-based system to travel in an open world with fast travel options and a quick combat.

Lost Lands X (FIVE-BN STUDIO, 22nd Aug, $13.99) - Susan Shepard has long decided that she is done with traveling to the Lost Lands and found herself in writing. However, the recent events in the Lost Lands have decided otherwise. Susan's best friend Folnur has gone crazy and killed old Maaron! What has changed in Folnur? Who or what forced these changes?

Ludo XXL 2 (TREVA, 28th Aug, $19.99) - Play solo, with friends or online multiplayer This beloved game classic offers even more game options: “Ludo XXL 2” brings the crazy dice-rolling fun straight to your living room – or, with the latest online multiplayer mode, even to Grandma and Grandpa on the other side of the world. This game guarantees laughter, dice-rolling, and (of course! ) the occasional friendly flare-up of frustration.

Neko Bento 2 (REDDEER.GAMES, 28th Aug, $5.99) - Say hello to Neko Bento 2 — a flavor-packed puzzle experience where lunch is still cute, but now even trickier to pack! This time your favorite feline chef is back with even more riddles to solve! You thought you knew it all? Think again because these levels with brand new ingredients and shapes will put your spatial brain to the test.

No Sweet Looks (halvardo13, 28th Aug, $5.00) - Wake up at The Gateway, confront the mirrors, and close the 6 eyes of the demons keeping you imprisoned! This is a fast paced rouge-like shooter, with a combat system that forces every bullet and move to matter. In this game, shooting is based on a turn timer which you can influence. Every time you dash, or kill enemies the turn timer will move faster.

Overpowered 1 – Mars Infestation (eastasiasoft, 3rd Sep, $4.99) - Overpowered 1 - Mars Infestation is an action-packed survival shooter presented in fluidly animated pixel art style! Step into the boots of a spacefaring soldier as you tackle 4 intense story missions, each with multiple objectives and levels to master. Use intuitive twin-stick controls to move around top-down environments with determination and speed while gunning down all incoming threats.

Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10 (TT, 28th Aug, $8.99) - A logic quiz game that helps you naturally develop programming-style thinking—the ability to understand “systems” and “sequences” in everyday things—while having fun!

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening (Microids, 26th Aug, $39.99) - Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mystery that could threaten the entire universe. Travel from planet to planet to save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure sought by the dreaded Space Pirate Guild.

Spot the Wrong Character (MASK, 28th Aug, $3.99) - Compare the characters on the top and bottom, and find the one that’s different—before time runs out! This brain-training game challenges your powers of observation and focus.

Star Trek: Resurgence (Brunerhouse, 28th Aug, $19.99) - Star Trek: Resurgence is a narrative adventure game featuring dialog choices, relationship building, and exploration. Alongside dialog-driven role playing and rich branching storylines, you will also engage with the Star Trek universe in a variety of other gameplay styles, including shuttle piloting, phaser fights, tricorder scanning, stealth, and micro-gameplay mechanics.

Sumorbit (Jett Williams, 27th Aug, $7.99) - A physics based fighting game where planets sumo wrestle. Grab with your moon and bounce with your planet to launch opponents out of the solar system. Planets sumo wrestle on a variety of maps with hazards like black holes and wormholes.

SUPER ROBOT WARS Y (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 28th Aug, $59.99) - Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes. Place your units strategically and command them to defeat your enemies! Enjoy the impossible epic battles where units and pilots from all the series clash together! Embark on a journey into lore-rich, new saga of Super Robot Wars!

Super World War (Zero Games Studios, 25th Aug, $19.99) - The President of the World, Theorn BrunceWald, is dead, leaving the seat he held for years up for grabs. Now’s the perfect time for the other world leaders to make their move for global domination—and so begins the Super World War!

Ternox Games 4-in-1 Bundle (TERNOX, 28th Aug, $14.99) - Four indie games from Ternox: platformers, rhythm shoot'em'up, and dungeon roguelike: Taimumari: Complete Edition, Bullet Beat, IN-VERT, and Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic challenge or something fresh in a retro wrapper, the Ternox Classic Games Bundle is a great place to start.

The Nameless City (Sometimes You, 3rd Sep, $9.99) - Explore the ruins of a city that some say they are older than humanity itself. While you delve deeper into the ancient buildings, reality and visions blend into an indistinct haze. The game has some light puzzle elements, but the main focus of the game is exploring the ruins of the ancient city. You can save your progress and continue later, but it's recommended to play it in one sitting.

The Nameless: Slay Dragon (WhisperGames, 28th Aug, $17.99) - Exploration is as important as combat. Observe, listen, think, communicate, act, you need to use all possible skills to find your own path. Adventures are not only full of choices, but often require a bit of luck. Classic turn-based + meaningful choices. Every action you take is meaningful, including knocking down enemies and using skills that will enhance your talents and allow you to learn new skills faster.

The Wolf and the Blood Moon／オオカミと赤い満月 (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 28th Aug, $1.35) - This is a multi-ending sound novel game based on the story of Little Red Riding Hood. You can enjoy a darker twist on the classic tale, featuring a slightly different version of Red Riding Hood. Despite the dark elements, it remains a fairy tale that even young children can enjoy. The Japanese version features full voice acting and can be enjoyed in auto-play mode!

Thief Simulator Mastermind Edition (Forever Entertainment, 28th Aug, $19.99) - Plan your every move and pull off daring thefts across five fully explorable districts, from upscale suburbs to the newly added Agricultural District, where barns hide more than just haystacks. Mansions, safes, luxury cars, and high-end tech - if you can see it, you can steal it! This enhanced edition nearly doubles the content of the original game and includes the integrated Luxury Houses DLC, bringing new depth and challenge to your criminal career.

VARLET (FURYU Corporation, 27th Aug, $59.99) - VARLET is a school life RPG where, through encounters with troubled boys and girls who are also searching for themselves, you begin to uncover a version of yourself you never knew existed. Kousei Academy: where the protagonist has recently transferred. Whispered rumors surround this place. Another world where strange creatures dwell appears within the school. .. and once you've wandered in, there's no way back out.

Voxelgram 2 (Lukasz Krasniewski, 28th Aug, $9.99) - Voxelgram 2 features 250 new puzzles and a fresh set of rules, now with two colors in play. The puzzles are organized into 20 handcrafted dioramas. If you own the previous Voxelgram game, you'll also get access to the original puzzles, reworked to fit the new two-color rules. That means an extra 250 puzzles to solve! For endless replayability, the game features procedurally generated puzzles with different sizes, shapes, and features.

We Are Busy Digging A Hole (RandomSpin Games, 28th Aug, $4.99) - Grab your shovels and dig together in this delightful cooperative digging adventure. Team up with friends to uncover treasures that lie beneath the surface. The deeper you go as a team, the more exciting your journey becomes. Coordinate with your friends to dig through layers of earth more efficiently.

