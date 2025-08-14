Jackbox Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 11, scheduled to launch on the Switch later this year.

It's looking pretty ridiculous, which is exactly what we've come to expect from the Jackbox franchise, so if you're looking to play a few fun party with family or friends on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (or really any day), then you might want to check this one out.

The minigame highlight for us has to be Hear Say, which essentially has you recording sound effects via your phone which are then played in short clips for the other players. It looks (or rather sounds) pretty hilarious.

The full selection of minigames included are as follows:

- Legends of Trivia : Work with your party to fight fantasy monsters in this cooperative trivia battle

- Suspectives : Investigate a crime and defend your innocence in this social deduction game where every player is on trial

- Doominate : Wreck wholesome ideas in this hilarious, head-to-head joke‑writing game

- Hear Say : Record custom sound effects and watch them come to life in this sound‑based party game

- Cookie Haus : Sketch strange desserts based on bizarre prompts in this cozy drawing game

We'll be sure to let you know the final release date for Jackbox Party Pack 11 as soon as we hear (say) more.