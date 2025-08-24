Abxylute – which has previously made a name for itself releasing streaming handhelds – is producing the world's first glasses-free 3D handheld PC, reports The Verge.

The massive portable PC – dubbed the Abxylute 3D One – is actually based on a prototype co-developed by Intel and Tencent that was demoed at CES earlier this year.

Called "Sunday Dragon 3D One," it apparently uses eye-tracking tech to achieve its 3D effect, which, if true, sets it apart from the most famous use of glasses-free 3D in gaming so far: Nintendo's 3DS, which used parallax barrier tech to create the impression of three-dimensional depth.

Retailing for "under $1,700" according to the manufacturer, the Abxylute 3D One will be powered by an Intel Lunar Lake chip and will boast 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 120Hz display.

According to The Verge, Abxylute claims that the device will be "specifically optimized" to play 50 of the top games on Steam in 3D.

When you visit the official site, it's startling to see that Abxylute is using Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Awakening to promote the device—two games that aren't available officially on anything but Nintendo hardware.

It would seem that the company is subtly promoting the Abxylute 3D One's emulation capabilities – after all, this is a PC.

The Abxylute 3D One goes on sale in late September, according to Abxylute.