The Pokémon Company has shared a tribute on social media following the passing of long-time voice actor James Carter Cathcart, who passed away last week at the age of 71.

Accompanying the short tribute video of the voice actor's many roles in the Pokémon anime — where Carter played Professor Oak, Gary Oak, Meowth, and Team Rocket's James — along with the below message:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Carter Cathcart, the voice behind Professor Oak, Gary Oak, James and Meowth of Team Rocket, and other iconic characters for the Pokémon animated series over many years

In addition to his voice work, James provided over 700 episodes of scripts for the animated series, shaping the stories that defined generations of fans. From the very first episode to the final journeys, James brought warmth, humor, and unforgettable charm to the world of Pokémon. His talent gave life to some of our most beloved characters, and his legacy will continue to reach the hearts of Trainers everywhere. James’s voice will always be part of our adventure. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends."





Carter recorded voice lines for over 700 episodes of the anime, but retired from voice acting in 2023 after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

The video ends on a rather poignant moment from the anime where Meowth and a Glameow are riding a boat while looking at the moon.