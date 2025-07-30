Nintendo's been updating games non-stop since the Switch 2 arrived in June and following multiple other updates this week, we've now got another patch for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

This bumps this Switch title up to Version 1.2.1 and follows on from a Switch 2 game update at the beginning of last month. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's support page:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: Ver. 1.2.1 (Released July 29, 2025)

General

Fixed issue with the system behavior when playing on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: Has local user compatibility with Ver. 1.2.0 and Ver. 1.1.0. Does not have local user compatibility with Ver. 1.0.0. Please be careful of the update version on each player's system.

If we find out about anything else going on behind the scenes, we'll let you know. The previous update for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury included visual and frame rate improvements on the Switch 2, as well as HDR support for higher image quality.

This is just one of many first-party Switch titles Nintendo has updated for the Switch 2 over the past few months. More Switch titles have also been made compatible on the Switch 2 thanks to regular firmware updates.