Summer! It's hot. It's 'close', as they say round here. And when you're already hot and bothered, sometimes turning on your Switch 2 console in portable mode for a quick session, well, it's not gonna make you any cooler, let's put it like that.

And so, we've been delighted to see one gamer over on Reddit coming up with a very silly tip for hot days spent playing Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, or whatever else it is you've got on the go (this writer is all over The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy right now, FWIW).

Yes, as posted by u/Gamingjojo909 — who we're assuming is some sort of colossal genius — the top USB-C slot on the Switch 2 console can seemingly power a mini fan while you play (just probably not very safely). Huzzah!

Of course, as fun as this looks — and we're sure it's quite effective for beating the heat momentarily — it will also likely toast your battery pretty quickly and could, as noted a little further down in the comments, maybe even fry your Switch because of...science.

So don't do it. Just look at someone else doing it instead.

Right. Well, we're off to try plugging our favourite toothbrush into our consoles now. How dangerous could it be, right?

Have you, dare we ask, plugged anything 'unofficial' into your new Switch 2 yet? Is everything still working? Let us know in the comments.