The second Pokémon Presents showcase of 2025 will be taking place next week, and ahead of this broadcast, The Pokémon Company has issued a reminder on its social channels.

As part of this, the official Pokémon social channels in Japan have also shared a new image (above). It shows Pikachu, who is apparently preparing something, and in front of the same Pokémon is what looks to be a DJ setup.

"The "Pokémon Presents" to be streamed on Tuesday, July 22, will have its viewing page open from 9 PM on the same day. It seems like Pikachu is preparing something...? Stay tuned for more updates!"

Again, there's only one week to go now, and this event will be taking place on 22nd July 2025. There are no other details just yet, but many trainers are expecting to at least hear more about Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which will be released on the Switch and Switch 2 this October.

There has also been a rumour doing the rounds this week about another Nintendo Direct taking place soon, with third-party developers said to be sitting on multiple Switch 2 game announcements.