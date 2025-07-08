Nintendo has been extending its Nintendo Music app library with weekly releases and today sees the addition of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.

This is based on the Nintendo 3DS version of Ocarina of Time and was released in 2011. It joins the Nintendo 64 version of the soundtrack (and multiple other Zelda soundtracks) already available on the music app.

In total, there are 51 tracks with a total runtime of 1 hour and 14 minutes. Here's the full list of songs included in this update:

Title Theme Deku Tree Fairy Flying House Kokiri Forest Shop Battle Inside the Deku Tree Boss Battle Hyrule Field Main Theme Kaepora Gaebora's Theme Market Hyrule Castle Zelda's Theme Lon Lon Ranch Kakariko Village Windmill Hut Goron City Lost Woods Middle Boss Battle Dinosaur Boss Battle Great Fairy's Fountain Zora's Domain Temple of Time Master Sword Ganondorf's Theme Chamber of the Sages Shiek's Theme Horse Race Kakariko Village Orchestral Ver. Ocarina Songs Potion Shop Minuet of Forest Forest Temple Prelude of Light Bolero of Fire Fire Temple Ice Cavern Serenade of Water Water Temple Nocturne of Shadow Shadow Temple Gerudo Valley Requiem of Spirit Spirit Temple Kotake & Kourne's Theme Gampmdprft Batt;e Last Battle Ocarina of Time End Credits End Credits 2

To listen to these tracks on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. You can see the existing Zelda tracks available on the Nintendo Music service in our full guide here on Nintendo Life: