Nintendo has been extending its Nintendo Music app library with weekly releases and today sees the addition of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.

This is based on the Nintendo 3DS version of Ocarina of Time and was released in 2011. It joins the Nintendo 64 version of the soundtrack (and multiple other Zelda soundtracks) already available on the music app.

In total, there are 51 tracks with a total runtime of 1 hour and 14 minutes. Here's the full list of songs included in this update:

  1. Title Theme
  2. Deku Tree
  3. Fairy Flying
  4. House
  5. Kokiri Forest
  6. Shop
  7. Battle
  8. Inside the Deku Tree
  9. Boss Battle
  10. Hyrule Field Main Theme
  11. Kaepora Gaebora's Theme
  12. Market
  13. Hyrule Castle
  14. Zelda's Theme
  15. Lon Lon Ranch
  16. Kakariko Village
  17. Windmill Hut
  18. Goron City
  19. Lost Woods
  20. Middle Boss Battle
  21. Dinosaur Boss Battle
  22. Great Fairy's Fountain
  23. Zora's Domain
  24. Temple of Time
  25. Master Sword
  26. Ganondorf's Theme
  27. Chamber of the Sages
  28. Shiek's Theme
  29. Horse Race
  30. Kakariko Village Orchestral Ver.
  31. Ocarina Songs
  32. Potion Shop
  33. Minuet of Forest
  34. Forest Temple
  35. Prelude of Light
  36. Bolero of Fire
  37. Fire Temple
  38. Ice Cavern
  39. Serenade of Water
  40. Water Temple
  41. Nocturne of Shadow
  42. Shadow Temple
  43. Gerudo Valley
  44. Requiem of Spirit
  45. Spirit Temple
  46. Kotake & Kourne's Theme
  47. Ganondorf Battle
  48. Last Battle
  49. Ocarina of Time
  50. End Credits
  51. End Credits 2

To listen to these tracks on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.

