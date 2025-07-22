Update [ ]: Game Mill Entertainment has today provided an update - revealing this new action RPG Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny will be releasing for Switch and multiple other platforms on 30th September 2025.

As part of this, the team has shared an "extended trailer" which includes the game intro cinematic. A physical release has also been confirmed.

Original Story: [Sat 7th Jun, 2025 07:25 BST]:

At the Summer Games Fest Showcase today Game Mill and friends (aka the "creative forces" behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2) announced Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny.

This is a brand new fantasy action RPG featuring "epic combat" and four-player co-op action starring characters from all across the Nickelodeon universe. Here's some PR along with the first trailer for the game:

"Journey across Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands on a grand quest inspired by tabletop RPGs in Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny! Slash, bash, cast spells, and strategize your way to victory against a variety of enemies in fast-paced and fluid ARPG combat. Upgrade your weapons and master new abilities in solo play and local co-op for up to four players. "Today’s Summer Game Fest reveal trailer teased some of the mighty heroes from the Nickelodeon universe players will be able to choose from on the adventure – including the legendary SpongeBob SquarePants! A new extended gameplay video was also released today offering a first in-depth look at the game’s action and showcasing some of the friendly fry cook’s abilities. Attack from afar with a Bubble Blast, restore health using a Pretty Patty, and transform into a Goofy Goober to deal massive damage."

This game will be released "this Fall" on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms for $49.99 (or your regional equivalent).