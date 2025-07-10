Remember when GameStop made the news following a rather unfortunate incident involving a newly-bought Switch 2 console and a stapler? Yeah, one store thought it wise to staple receipts onto the Switch 2 box, puncturing the cardboard and damaging the screen of the Switch inside.

It wasn't a good look for the company, but now, GameStop is looking to turn the whole thing into a positive by auctioning off the stapler and the damaged Switch 2 on eBay, with all proceeds going to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

pic.twitter.com/XPqjijM1WE The infamous Switch 2 Stapler is now available for auction. Proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. https://t.co/n7LMqFzKjz July 9, 2025

And y'know what, fair play! Yes, it's a massive publicity stunt to save face, but it's a decent one at that, and bidding has already reached $108,895 at the time of writing with over 6 days remaining.

GameStop tried to make light of the whole situation in the days following the staple incident, but wound up getting into even more trouble when it became evident the company used someone else's photo without providing credit. It posted a joke announcing restocks of the Switch 2 along with the tagline "Staples not included", but the photo used belonged to Janelle Jones of Bloomberg.

Water under the bridge, and all that. GameStop gets a lot wrong, but this might be one of those rare occasions in which it's made a pretty good decision. Keep going.