Sonic the Hedgehog is getting another First 4 Figures statue and if you're wondering what could be next, it's the classic and iconic title screen. To be precise, it's the screen from the Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Genesis release.

As mentioned in the official description, it's got Sonic's "signature smirk and finger pointed confidently upward" towards the winged emblem and the title banner. The final product may be slightly different and it's "coming soon" with pre-orders opening on 8th July 2025. If you sign up to F4F with your email, you can also get $10 off when pre-orders go live. Pricing hasn't been revealed just yet.

Along with the standard release, First 4 Figures will also be offering an "exclusive edition". Each statue will come with a limited edition numbering authentication card as well. As for the dimensions it's - W 14.7" / 37.5cm, D 7.4" / 19cm, H 8.2" / 21cm, and weighs 4.8KG.

Some of the other F4F Sonic figures previously released have been based on characters like Tails, Super Shadow, Amy, Knuckles, and even Metal Sonic.

In some other Sonic news, Sega recently revealed a partnership with McLaren to promote the upcoming release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The DC x Sonic JAKKs toy line is also available to pre-order and another recent reveal was Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Sonic the Hedgehog.