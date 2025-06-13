Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 822k

Following the release of Switch 2 editions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild last week, Nintendo has now rolled out a few post-launch updates.

These will be applied to all versions and include some fixes tied to improving the overall gameplay experience as well as some revisions to specific texts. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Ver 1.4.1 (Released 12th June 2025)

General

Portuguese (Brazil) text has been revised.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Ver. 1.8.1 (Released 12th June 2025)

General

Portuguese (Brazil) text has been revised.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If we hear anything significant going on behind the scenes of these latest updates, we'll let you know.

To experience these titles on the Switch 2, you can simply play the existing Switch versions, or purchase the Switch 2 upgrade or bundle. They're also available to download as part of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier.

If you do decide to upgrade, you can expect improved frame rate, resolution, load times and much more. These latest Zelda updates follow on from the release of Version 10.0.0 of Splatoon 3 earlier this week, and multiple other free updates and upgrades last week.