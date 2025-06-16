The latest UK Charts are in and, as expected, Mario Kart World has retained its lofty spot at number 1 following the Switch 2's incredibly successful launch. But what ho, what luck, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also in the top ten at number 6! Nintendo must be proper chuffed at that.

Elsewhere, other Switch 2 games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have all slipped down every so slightly, though hardly cause for alarm. Capcom's Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, however, has tumbled all the way down to number 21. Perhaps this is the backlash to Game-Key Cards actually coming into effect.

A couple of Resident Evil games have also snuck their way back into the top 40, but no, it's sadly not because Switch 2 versions have suddenly become available. We suspect it's a result of the recent announcement of Resident Evil Requiem. That said, we wouldn't say no to Switch 2 versions, eh Capcom. Eh? Eh? Go on.

Also, MindsEye made it to number 4?! People, people, people...

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World 3 2 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 35%, PS4 28%, PS5 20%, Xbox 17% 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 71%, Switch 2 19%, PS5 5%, Xbox 2% NEW 4 MindsEye 4 5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 48%, PC 35%, PS5 15%, Xbox 2% 11 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 67%, Switch 33% 31 8 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 7 9 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 54%, Switch 46% 9 10 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 10 11 F1 25 17 12 Grand Theft Auto V 15 13 Minecraft - 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 23 15 Assassin's Creed Shadows 19 16 Super Mario Party Jamboree 29 17 Elden Ring 22 18 Astro Bot 26 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 25 20 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 21 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 95%, PS5 4%, PS4 1% 30 22 Nintendo Switch Sports 28 23 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

38 25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

- 26 Resident Evil 3

- 27 Tekken 8

13 28 Elden Ring: Nightreign

33 29 Super Mario Odyssey

40 30 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

34 31 Doom: The Dark Ages 8 32 Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

40 33 Split Fiction PS5 47%, Switch 2 46%, Xbox 7% 32 34 Pokémon Scarlet

- 35 Civilization VII Switch 34%, PC 34%, PS5 16%, Switch 2 13% 24 36 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 59%, Switch 21%, PS5 13%, Xbox 4% - 37 Resident Evil 2

- 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 27 39 Hitman: World of Assassination Switch 2 57%, PS5 43% - 40 Warioware: Move It!



[Compiled by GfK]

