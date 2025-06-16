Mario Kart World / Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK Charts are in and, as expected, Mario Kart World has retained its lofty spot at number 1 following the Switch 2's incredibly successful launch. But what ho, what luck, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also in the top ten at number 6! Nintendo must be proper chuffed at that.

Elsewhere, other Switch 2 games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have all slipped down every so slightly, though hardly cause for alarm. Capcom's Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, however, has tumbled all the way down to number 21. Perhaps this is the backlash to Game-Key Cards actually coming into effect.

A couple of Resident Evil games have also snuck their way back into the top 40, but no, it's sadly not because Switch 2 versions have suddenly become available. We suspect it's a result of the recent announcement of Resident Evil Requiem. That said, we wouldn't say no to Switch 2 versions, eh Capcom. Eh? Eh? Go on.

Also, MindsEye made it to number 4?! People, people, people...

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 Mario Kart World

3

 2 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 35%, PS4 28%, PS5 20%, Xbox 17%

2

 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 71%, Switch 2 19%, PS5 5%, Xbox 2%

NEW

 4 MindsEye

4

 5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 48%, PC 35%, PS5 15%, Xbox 2%

11

 6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 67%, Switch 33%

31

 8 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

7

 9 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%

9

 10 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

10

 11 F1 25

17

 12 Grand Theft Auto V

15

 13 Minecraft

-

 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

23

 15 Assassin's Creed Shadows

19

 16 Super Mario Party Jamboree

29

 17

Elden Ring

22

 18 Astro Bot

26

 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

25

 20 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

6

 21 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 95%, PS5 4%, PS4 1%

30

 22 Nintendo Switch Sports

28

 23 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

-

 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

38

 25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

-

 26 Resident Evil 3

-

 27 Tekken 8

13

 28 Elden Ring: Nightreign

33

 29 Super Mario Odyssey

40

 30

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

34

 31 Doom: The Dark Ages

8

 32 Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

40

 33

Split Fiction

 PS5 47%, Switch 2 46%, Xbox 7%

32

 34 Pokémon Scarlet

-

 35 Civilization VII Switch 34%, PC 34%, PS5 16%, Switch 2 13%

24

 36 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 59%, Switch 21%, PS5 13%, Xbox 4%

-

 37 Resident Evil 2

-

 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

27

 39 Hitman: World of Assassination Switch 2 57%, PS5 43%

-

 40 Warioware: Move It!

[Compiled by GfK]

