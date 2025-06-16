The latest UK Charts are in and, as expected, Mario Kart World has retained its lofty spot at number 1 following the Switch 2's incredibly successful launch. But what ho, what luck, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also in the top ten at number 6! Nintendo must be proper chuffed at that.
Elsewhere, other Switch 2 games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have all slipped down every so slightly, though hardly cause for alarm. Capcom's Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, however, has tumbled all the way down to number 21. Perhaps this is the backlash to Game-Key Cards actually coming into effect.
A couple of Resident Evil games have also snuck their way back into the top 40, but no, it's sadly not because Switch 2 versions have suddenly become available. We suspect it's a result of the recent announcement of Resident Evil Requiem. That said, we wouldn't say no to Switch 2 versions, eh Capcom. Eh? Eh? Go on.
Also, MindsEye made it to number 4?! People, people, people...
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
3
|2
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 35%, PS4 28%, PS5 20%, Xbox 17%
|
2
|3
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 71%, Switch 2 19%, PS5 5%, Xbox 2%
|
NEW
|4
|MindsEye
|
4
|5
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 48%, PC 35%, PS5 15%, Xbox 2%
|
11
|6
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|7
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 67%, Switch 33%
|
31
|8
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
7
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
|
9
|10
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
10
|11
|F1 25
|
17
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|13
|Minecraft
|
-
|14
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
23
|15
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
19
|16
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
29
|17
|
Elden Ring
|
22
|18
|Astro Bot
|
26
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
25
|20
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
6
|21
|Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Switch 2 95%, PS5 4%, PS4 1%
|
30
|22
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
28
|23
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
-
|24
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
38
|25
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
-
|26
|Resident Evil 3
|
-
|27
|Tekken 8
|
13
|28
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
33
|29
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
40
|30
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
34
|31
|Doom: The Dark Ages
|
8
|32
|Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
|
40
|33
|
Split Fiction
|PS5 47%, Switch 2 46%, Xbox 7%
|
32
|34
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|35
|Civilization VII
|Switch 34%, PC 34%, PS5 16%, Switch 2 13%
|
24
|36
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 2 59%, Switch 21%, PS5 13%, Xbox 4%
|
-
|37
|Resident Evil 2
|
-
|38
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
27
|39
|Hitman: World of Assassination
|Switch 2 57%, PS5 43%
|
-
|40
|Warioware: Move It!
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Yep, not surprised MKW is number 1 again and loving the ride!! Ps looking at this top 40, it's good to be on the nintendo switch 2 ship and after picking up ea fc 25 on ps store for £15 recently, well I've had worse months.
People bought Mindseye?? People will never learn.
Love to see Mario Kart World on top even though I'm not particularly surprised (more so compared to the Japanese charts, but still) and hilarious that 8 Deluxe is still selling despite that, in fact it's even higher this week compared to several previous ones!
In addition to those two games I'm personally happy to see Hogwarts Legacy in 2nd and still selling the most on Switch followed by Switch 2 (bet there's a good amount of people who are getting the former version at a lower price to then eventually if not immediately upgrade to the Switch 2 one), Cyberpunk 2077 in 3rd and selling the most on Switch 2, Tears of the Kingdom in 7th and selling the most on Switch 2, Clair Obscur in 8th, Breath of the Wild in 9th and selling the most on Switch 2, The Witcher III in 14th, Jamboree in 16th, Elden Ring in 17th, Astro Bot in 18th, New Horizons in 19th, Wonder in 20th, Street Fighter 6 in 21st and selling the most on Switch 2 etc.!
We need Nintendo to make a Booster Course Pass for MKW like they did for MK8.
MindsEye won't stay 4th for long, according to Metacritic it should be one of the worst releases ever made.
I fell for those that bought Mindseye, that game will plummet down the charts next week.
I can see original switch still selling for a long while.
Especially at Christmas if they do the switch MK8 bundle at £250.
For some family’s that is a lot different to switch 2 at £400 then £75 for MKW.
@SirLink Well that'll be a pretty long wait about a decade or so, it'll probably be for Mario Kart World Deluxe for the next Nintendo console.
Interesting to see the numbers for people buying the two Zelda's, and the split across the systems. I wonder how many of those are deliberately saving money with the original Switch releases over the S2 editions. If they have NSO, and aren't hardcore physical collectors, it makes complete sense.
I suspect the original releases would have received a price bump though to make it less appealing.
Looks like a lot of Switch games are making it into the charts or getting boosted. Probably the benefit of the Switch 2 running the games better.
Yo dawg, I heard you like Mario Kart with your Mario Kart...
It’s impressive that there are still people out there who haven’t got Mario kart 8. So long selling so well, you’d think most people who want one would have it by now
@SirLink I wonder how a booster course pass would work for MKW… would they need to build a second continent?
@Alpha008 Makes sense that people now want a second copy to play multiplayer with family and friends across their Switch 2 and Switch 1 now. I just bought a 2nd copy of Animal Crossing for this reason to play with my kids. Neither one of them support game share sadly.
@Alpha008 Could be people who skipped OG Switch entirely and jumped aboard Switch 2.
Nice to see Hogwarts performing so well, especially on Nintendo hardware. Lots of Switch games getting a boost too. Good times, hope it keeps up. For Father’s Day my kids got me a money tin with a pic of a Switch 2 slapped on to it, so the saving for my own has officially commenced 😆
@Alpha008 yea, I had been thinking a lot about that! Imagine having an entire continent for other Nintendo properties like Zelda, FZero, Metroid etc. You notice they left out all crossover material from World, so that opens up huge possibility in the future!
I hope this it is not due to confused parent buying the wrong mario kart for their kids.
I'm glad Nintendo made Mario Kart World as weird as they did. Because it exists alongside MK8 which is just as readily available for the Switch 2 and people are going to play both games. I wonder based on this how Nintendo will bring over Smash Bros to the new console.
@Alpha008 yes, that's what I was thinking.
Never mind Mario Kart, I'm happy to see Cyberpunk doing well. 👍
Reason why many people still buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was for its premium features and contents. Mario Kart World at the moment despite it's a brand new game doesn't feel like a premium game. It wouldn't surprise me if people starting re-buying MK8 Deluxe just to test it on Switch 2.
oh no... the many poor kids that get now MK8 instead of World because they told their parents or grandparents they want Mario Kart...
2nd week of the Switch 2 effect.
@Serpenterror I don't know why it shouldn't feel like a premium game. It is by far the biggest, most refined and visual appealing Mario Kart game. If this isn't feeling premium to you, it's maybe yours and not the games fault.
Funny how NL goes overboard trying to ignore how great Hogwarts is... not even reviewing it... lol! Stomp your feet and lock yourself in the bathroom like a proper tantrum.
Two Mario Kart and Two Zeldas.
@ChakraStomps it really deserves a review, especially now with the Switch 2 version being a massive improvement on a game my son adores on Switch 1. Still leaves a really bad taste in my mouth they chose not to review.
How is it possible? What made people buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe more just now that the sequel is already out?
Mario kart world is really good. Hogwarts legacy is great too.
@SirLink Idk why, but I see them doing free updates (like Mario Maker 2) rather than full on DLC
@Moroboshi876 the position is better, but it didn’t necessarily sell more
Mario Kart is a phenom. Wow! Also, good to see other Switch 2 games hold up. That's a good sign.
Might as well just redact #3 with 'game who must not be named' at this point...
@Coalescence I see what you did there 😆 Very good lol
Shout out to WarioWare Move It popping up at #40
What a truly tremendous second week for Nintendo. Couldn't really ask for much better.
For my shame I still haven't touched Mario Kart since launch day as Zelda TotK has been given a second life on Switch 2. I'm hooked!
@Moroboshi876 it's not all that surprising, Mario Kart World trending gets people wanting to play a Mario Kart game, many people already have a Switch and won't want the stump up the extra £400 for the Switch 2
@Untempered-Link But I find hard to imagine people having a Switch and buying Mario Kart 8 just now. I mean, it's been a best seller for 8 years.
I don't know, I guess I can't understand how many people's minds work.
Anyway, long live MK!
@AmplifyMJ @ChakraStomps Exactly! I grew up with Harry Potter, and Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 has been breathtaking. Utterly gorgeous graphics as well as authentic to the franchise. Everyone who has enjoyed Harry Potter in the past needs to pick up the Switch 2 version!
Look, I get it, JKRowling has gone off the deep end; but the reality is that the IP is far bigger than her, and most fans like myself just want to continue enjoying the Wizarding World for what it is. Hopefully someday soon whatever board of trustees that manages the IP can push her out, and then we can all just move on with our lives.
@Ulysses the problem is that Rowling has gone on record to state that the money she earns from the Potter IP is actively put to use against the Trans community, she says, verbatim, that she believes people still spending money on Harry potter merch etc means they agree with her transphobia and want her to continue actively working against the community. Whether you agree with her or not, she believes it and her enormous wealth and platform make her extremely powerful, powerful enough that she's now set up a political pressure group using her own money (i.e. royalties from HP) to continue to work against Trans folk and "remove them from public life" whatever that means... I don't understand how anyone could possibly reconcile those actions with the selfish desire to play a game or watch a TV show
@Moroboshi876 just look at the attach rate, it's the best selling game on the console but it still doesn't have a 100% attach rate so this explains why it continues to appear in the charts. Not only is it pretty essential for new players but there are millions of consoles who just never got round to buying MK8 for whatever reason, that's why it's still selling
@Otoemetry I did not know about that... That's very bad. Sigh. Unfortunately the franchise holds a metric ton of sentimental value for me, and I don't think I'm capable of simply canceling it and pretending it doesn't exist. I still adore John Williams' music, I still love the world, I already own the game, and... I'll probably still play it. I feel guilty, but, I don't know, I don't think there's very much I can do in this situation. I'm just one person. I mean I'm not going to go out and buy a bunch of merchandise right after hearing that. But, I'm still looking forward to the new HBO series. . . I'm definitely going to hell.
@Ulysses I will never forgive Rowling for what she's done to her own legacy, I used to have a very special place in my heart for the franchise (as it's something me and my gran bonded over before she died) but now all I think about is the hatred Rowling has released into the world against the LGBTQ+ community. The fascists she has aligned herself with won't stop at Trans people, they are coming for gay rights next and reproductive health after that so no-one is safe. This is not hyperbole, the USA is already well on their way and sadly what the USA does the UK often follows suit.
@Otoemetry I’m sorry but that’s just nonsense. Coming for gay rights next? Come on. My son is gay, loves Harry Potter world and no problem with JK Rowling. The hatred is towards her. Anyway, on topic, I love this chart.
@Ulysses for the record, I have no problem with JK Rowling.
