An arcade light gun classic is coming out on 7th August 2025 as Forever Entertainment's The House of the Dead 2: Remake brings zombies, bullets, and gore to Switch. The game was originally aiming for Spring, but we're a little past that at this point!

Taking on the role as either James Taylor or Gary Stewart, you'll be blasting your way through a city that's been overrun by, well, the dead, for lack of a better word.

The remake brings updated graphics and remastered music (and the ability to swap to the old music), but remains pretty faithful to the 1998 original. You can blast through the Classic Campaign, Boss Mode, or a Training Mode either on your own or with a buddy — the Gary to your James, or vice versa.

Like the first remake, this one's being developed by MegaPixel Studio; unfortunately, we didn't love our time with the first game back when it launched in 2022, as it was plagued with control and performance issues. Let's hope things are fixed for the sequel, which we have fond memories with on the Dreamcast.

Are you a The House of the Dead fan? Will you be grabbing your Joy-Con for some light gun action this August? Let us know in the usual spot.