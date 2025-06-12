Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

Poppy Playtime is one of those strange video game phenomenon, in this writer's experience at least, that seems to be a pretty big hit with younger players, even though it's a proper creepy-ass horror game. There are toys of this franchise everywhere, and we've even got a movie on the way. And, it has the vibe of something that's fallen out of Roblox, too.

It'll come as some very good news to fans of Mob Entertainment's series, then, that Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 (the 4th chapter in the Poppy Playtime saga lest you're confused) drops onto consoles - including that there Nintendo Switch - on June 25th.

Poppy Playtime, you see, is set in an abandoned toy factory that's full of very nasty toys who are set on making life unsettling for you, a factory worker who needs to get the heck out of there. Cue lots of creepy doll stuff that probably isn't really all that suitable for young kids, actually.

This 4th entry, entitled "Safe Haven" continues the nightmare, with a fairly large cast of characters to meet as you work through its puzzles and utilise its gadgets.

Chapters 1-3 of Poppy Playtime have been well received by players over time, and although this 4th chapter has already been released to somewhat disappointing (in comparison) reviews on PC, there's still been enough love that we're sure fans will be very interested in picking it up.

Now, that June 25th release date gives us just enough time to get some clean underwear in, as we're actually fairly terrified of some of the dead-eyed, ghoulish toys in the game's fresh new console launch trailer...

Looking forward to Poppy Playtime's return? Make sure to let us know about it in the comments!