Devolver Digital has announced that Shotgun Cop Man, the incredible action-platformer from developer DeadToast Entertainment, has received a generous new DLC expansion for absolutely free.

Inspired by DeadToast's previous title My Friend Pedro, the new levels will feature the signature 'bullet time' slow motion gameplay that made the game such a unique, memorable experience. Oh, and there's also skateboarding involved, too. How cool!

"Utilize the power of sick moves and slow motion to battle and backflip your way through this hefty heap of challenging new stages, and face off against a selection of three fearsome and strangely familiar bosses.

"You can also enjoy a shotgun blast of new Pedro-inspired gameplay including acrobatic slow-motion, skateboarding, breakable windows, swing ropes, frying pans and zip-lines."

We reviewed Shotgun Cop Man earlier this year and deemed it to be a resounding success. We said, "Using your guns for both traversal and combat with a simple but effective twin-stick setup is a stroke of genius, and it makes for an effortlessly rewarding experience that you'll want to play again and again".

It ultimately gained a coveted NL score of 9/10. Play it!