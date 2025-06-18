Super Mario Sunshine is often regarded as a bit of an oddball entry in Nintendo's flagship platforming series. It has its fair share of jank, sure, but it's also considered to be a cult classic with fans thanks to its unique gameplay mechanics and memorable setting.

If you happened to be clued in to the game's initial release back in 2002, then you might recall the time when Nintendo pulled off one of the most ridiculous marketing stunts we've ever seen, and it involves pasta – lots of pasta.

Y'see, Nintendo served up a total of 3,265 pounds of so-called 'Pasta a la Mario' at San Francisco's Little Italy, effectively breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest bowl of pasta.

Attendees who arrived dressed as Mario or Luigi were invited to jump into the bowl of pasta and recover hidden Nintendo-themed prizes, including a rather lucrative trip to Hawaii.

Footage of the event has resurfaced thanks to Justin D. Berube over on Bluesky, who has had short videos of the stunt saved for decades.

I don't know if this is lost IGN Media, since the links on their site don't work, but for whatever reason I've saved several short videos of this event on my PC for decades. Thanks for triggering the memory and making me go hunt. If you want more let me know. — Justin D. Berube (@jusdberube.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T00:06:48.403Z

Ok @lukeplunkett.com wanted more SO YOU GET MORE INSANE LUIGI! — Justin D. Berube (@jusdberube.bsky.social) 2025-06-18T01:42:53.157Z

Gross, right? Pretty funny, though.

If you're itching to replay Super Mario Sunshine and happened to miss out on the limited 2020 compilation Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Switch, you'll be pleased to know that the game is scheduled to launch on the GameCube NSO app for the Switch 2 at some point in the near future.

GameCube games are exclusive to the Switch 2 via the Expansion Pack subscription tier, with three games playable at launch. This includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX.