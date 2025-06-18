We've already had a few rather nice Switch 2 carry case reviews on the site since the new console's release, because as gamers we understand the in-built need — the unquenchable thirst — for new swag and gear to pimp out our slick new tech.

You can check out our official Nintendo carry case review right here, and we've also had a look at Savage Raven's stylish offering. Now, however, it seems that Spigen, one of the bigger accessory brands out there, has stumbled upon a bit of an issue with the design of its new Switch 2 case, the 'Klasden'.

Indeed, over on Reddit, there are currently a few posts accumulating that show the damage that's reportedly been done to a poster's console/screen protector, apparently via an inner pocket zip of the Spigen case.

Taking a look at the picture, it does immediately seem as though the zip is able to make contact with the console around the flap designed to shield it and cause damage to the screen and surrounding area, given its exposed placement and the slimness of the case itself.

Reaching out to Spigen, the poster of the original image, in an update to their original post, provided screenshots of an apparent response from the accessory company which does seem to fully hold its hands up and admit there's a problem with the design:

"We designed this pouch to be a sleek, form-fitting carrier for the Nintendo Switch 2, like a glove, to maintain a slim profile while offering solid protection. There is an inner pocket with a zipper, and a built-in padded divider was intended to prevent contact between the zipper and the device. However, it looks like if zipper goes over the padding divider, due to the precise fit, the added thickness from a newly installed glass screen protector, especially if the adhesive hasn’t fully cured yet, can create a vulnerable spot that may lead to pressure or damage at the screen edge.

We’ve escalated your feedback to our product development team so they can explore improvements for future versions of the Klasden pouch. Your input helps us make better products."

So, fans of Spigen's gear, it's perhaps best to hold out on this particular purchase until the problem has been sorted at least! We've reached out to the company for comment and we'll update this post with any official statement we receive.

Have you got the case in question? Please do let us know if you've had the same issue. And feel free to drop any good case recommendations in the comments.