What's the first thing that springs into your mind when we say "The Legend of Zelda" to you? Is it chess? Let's pretend it's chess so we can get on with this.

USAopoly, which has been putting new spins on boardgames since all the way back in 1994, has just announced that its latest chess board, based on The Legend of Zelda franchise, is now available to pre-order (it's already sold out on Amazon so best keep tabs on restocks if you're interested). Thanks to GameSpot for the head's up!

The set, which is very nice-looking we have to say, is also very reasonably priced, coming in at just $45 (or whatever that ends up equating to locally for you). As you can see from the pics, the board pits the heroes of Hyrule against that great big stinker Ganondorf and all of his saddo mates.

The chess board, if you can manage to get your hands on one (this writer is currently panicking to secure his) contains the following pieces to do battle with:

16 Hero Gold Chess pieces

King (Link)

Queen (Zelda)

2 Bishops (Impa)

2 Knights (Epona)

2 Rooks (Darunia)

8 Pawns (Navi)

16 Villain Black Chess pieces

King (Ganondorf)

Queen (Twinrova)

2 Bishops (Iron Knuckle)

2 Knights (Phantom

2 Rooks (Armos)

8 Pawns (Deku Scrub)

That Navi pawn piece...be still our hearts. Now, to find some time amidst the chaos of a Switch 2 launch to read and learn the rules of chess.

Interested in this officially licenced Zelda board? Make sure to let us know in the comments!