Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which was released on the Switch 2 earlier this month, will be getting a special update soon.

During its Spotlight broadcast, Capcom announced it would celebrate the title's one-year anniversary with a small gift in the form of some free downloadable content.

Yashichi Waves is a Mazo Talisman that will change the music in the game to "8-bit style".

Capcom: "To celebrate the game's one-year anniversary and as a thank-you to everyone who played the game, we're giving all players the Yashichi Waves Mazo tailsman! When equipped, this item will change the music in certain situations into brand-new 8-bit versions! Look forward to this fun gift in a free update for all platforms in July!"

This will once again be available as a free update and is currently scheduled to be released for all platforms this July.

It follows the recent release of the "Otherworldly Venture" extra content – set in the realm behind the Torii Gates. In this content players must face "endless waves of fierce attacks from the Seethe".

