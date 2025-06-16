Pik-Sen Lim, the Penang-born British actress who most of us gamers will know immediately as the legendary narrator of the Dark Souls series, has passed away at the age of 80.

As reported by the Malay Mail (thanks PC Gamer), the actress, who moved to the UK to pursue a hugely successful stage and screen acting career in 1961, passed away on Monday 9th June. Lim was a big star during the '70s and '80s on both British and Malaysian TV, with her credits including Dr Who, Coronation Street, The Bill, and her most prominent role in the sitcom Mind Your Language, which aired in the UK during the late 1970s.



We remember her with love for her performance in Citizens of Nowhere?.

Former Artistic Director

Of course, without Lim, the Souls games just wouldn't feel the same, would they? The opening narration to Dark Souls, in particular, is just one of those video game moments that sticks in your brain forever after. It's delivered with such artistry that it immediately signals a game you're about to get lost in big time. And oh boy, did we.

As a first sample of FromSoftware's world, and the vibe the developer wished to convey, it's hard to imagine anyone could have rocked it as hard as Pik-Sen Lim did. In fact, let's check it out more more time in her honour...

What a performance. Rest in peace.

Have any favourite Pik-Sen Lim moments from the Dark Souls and Dark Souls 3 intros, or from her extensive acting career on stage and screen? Make sure to let us know.