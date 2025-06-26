2022's excellent indie RPG Chained Echoes' DLC, 'Ashes of Elrant', is coming to Switch on 7th August 2025.

After being announced earlier this year, publisher Deck13 and developer Umami Tiger today shared a brand new trailer for the story-based DLC today on Steam (via Gematsu). Ashes of Elrant was originally planned for Q2 of this year, and August is a little out of that window, but the studio (founded by Matthias Linda) admits that while the DLC was ready, the various translations weren't, so they decided to hold back.

The upcoming DLC sounds absolutely huge and includes a brand new land to explore, over 40 new enemies, a new playable character, more than 15 new music tracks from composer Eddie Marianukroh, new minigames, and new equipment.

Other than the trailer and those little bullet points listed above, here's what else we know about the DLC from its Steam page:

Ashes of Elrant takes place right before the end of Chained Echoes. While you and your clan are preparing for the final fight, a new call for help reaches the Crimson Wings. This mission will reveal more about the origin of the Order of Leonar and Lenne's past. What challenges await you in a new land where nothing is as it seems?

So, this sounds like a must-play if you loved the base game, which we did. We'll be suiting up in our mechs all over again this August, then.

Are you excited for the Chained Echoes DLC? Let us know in the comments.