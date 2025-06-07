Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

Bandai Namco and Brownies have today revealed the new roguelite action title Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree.

It will be making its way to the Switch on 19th September 2025 and includes melodies from Hitsoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy). You can check out the new trailer above and here's some PR (via Bandai Namco):

In this roguelite-RPG adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu’s forces and determine the future of Shinju Village.

Enter a vibrant world filled with beauty and perilous danger. On your quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu’s evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto’s melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins. Towa, priestess of Shinju, stands united with 8 trustworthy companions to defeat Magatsu.

Fight alongside a fellow guardian and wield the power of the sacred sword (Tsurugi) and staff (Kagura). Each guardian has its own abilities and sets of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsu’s minions! As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolved over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

Brownies, in case you didn't know, is the studio led by former founders of Brownie Brown (now Nintendo's 1-UP Studio) - who originally worked on the Mana series for Square Enix back in the day as well as titles like Mother 3 and Sword of Mana.