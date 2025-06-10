Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

During the PC Gaming Show earlier on, the team at Aspyr lifted the lid on an enhanced edition of Obsidian Entertainment's 2006 fantasy RPG Dungeons & Dragons: Neverwinter Nights 2.

Following the release of the original game's enhanced release on the eShop in 2019, the sequel's new version will be releasing for multiple consoles including the Nintendo Switch on 15th July 2025 for $29.99 USD.

It will come packed with a "variety of gameplay enhancements", improved textures, full controller support, all three expansions, and "more".

Make your mark on the Forgotten Realms with over 100 hours of immersive storytelling and gameplay across four unique campaigns. Core enhancements include: - Experience the Complete Saga with All Classic Expansions Included: Journey through the cursed Shadow Realm in Mask of the Betrayer as a Shard-Bearer battling an insatiable spiritual hunger. Lead your shipwrecked crew through a hostile jungle in Storm of Zehir, uncovering a plot that threatens all of Faerûn. And delve into the treacherous underbelly of Mysteries of Westgate, where secrets and danger lurk around every corner. - Steam Workshop Support: Dive into a world of community-created content with full Steam Workshop integration. Discover and download new adventures, modules, and more to expand your Neverwinter Nights 2 experience. - First Time on Consoles with New Controls: Experience Neverwinter Nights 2 on consoles for the very first time! Enjoy tailored controls with full controller support, as well as the option for classic mouse-and-keyboard gameplay.

Pre-orders open today on the eShop with a 10% discount (bringing the title down to $26.99) until 16th July 2025. There'll also be a new bundle launching on the same day which includes the first and second Enhanced Edition.

Aspyr is the same team responsible for various other retro re-releases including franchises like Star Wars and Tomb Raider. If you want to find out a bit more about what this series has to offer, you can see our review of the first enhanced release here on Nintendo Life.