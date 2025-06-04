Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

We've been keeping an eye out for updates on Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland ever since we first noticed it in 2023's Wholesome Direct. Well, not only do we now have a new trailer, we also have a release window! This adorable-looking metroidvania will be getting sleepy on Switch at some point in 2026.

For those who haven't stumbled across this one before, this is one of a handful of 'Little Nemo' projects currently in development inspired by the early 20th-century comics by Winsor McCay — and no, it's not related to the 1990 NES Capcom title in any way other than its source material. This is a cute metroidvania, where you'll hop into the dreams of the titular Nemo, and keep Slumberland safe from all kinds of nasties that have taken it over.

It features a sweet hand-drawn art style that's not too harsh on the eye, and toy unlockables to make navigating the dream world that bit easier.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from developer DIE SOFT below:

- A lush, hand-animated world, composed of many distinct thematic domains, all seamlessly connected.

- Defeat challenging bosses, discover collectibles, and unlock new abilities to progress.

- An original soundtrack composed entirely by Peter Berkman of Anamanaguchi.

- Tight and responsive controls for retro-inspired platforming action.

- Designed with approachable and accessible baseline experience, that can be ranked up for more skilled players.

A free Little Nemo demo is now available on Steam, for those who want to check it out early. It is currently slated for a Q1 2026 release over on PC, though the developer has stated that it will be "coming later in the same year" for Switch, so you've got a while to keep napping yet.