Some news recently popped up about a possible remake of the beloved JRPG Chrono Trigger and although the translator was just having some fun, there's now been another small development in this story.

Gamereactor was actually at the same event and spoke to industry legend (and Dragon Quest creator) Yuji Horii about the 30th anniversary celebrations for Chrono Trigger. He ended up talking about the idea of a remake himself, and how he often receives "a lot of requests" and is "starting to contemplate" it. Here's his translated response in full:

Yuji Horii: "Yes, I want to do something. Currently, Dragon Quest has seen III, I & II Remakes. I get a lot of requests for the remake of Chrono Trigger as well, and so I'm starting to contemplate on it."

So, while it's not a confirmation that something is on the way like the previous story, Yuji has at least acknowledged the fan requests with this latest response. Hopefully, it does mean Square Enix will eventually cook up something - maybe once it's done with the Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake due out at some point this year.

Back in March, the Japanese company announced it was planning a variety of projects over the next year to celebrate Chrono Trigger's anniversary - with plans to also go "beyond the world of the game".