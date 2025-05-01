Japanese publisher City Connection will bring the 1998 Sega Saturn vertical scroller Steam Heart's Saturn Tribute to Nintendo Switch on 28th May.
Giga's rather adult slice of retro hardcore-shooter action — first released for PC-98 in 1994 with the Saturn version (both Japan-only) arriving in 1998 — was also due to release on Xbox One at the same time but, as reported by our sister site, Time Extension, the game was blocked from release on that platform.
The official message from City Connections across its various social media channels was that Xbox requested "significant changes" to the game's content, which didn't quite gel with the publisher's desire to provide "a consistent gameplay experience across all platforms".
As per the title, this version of the game is based on the Saturn version - the older PC-98 version was even filthier. Fans should also note that this newer version has seen some changes, with cutscenes which have been "thoughtfully adapted for a modern revival, respecting the heroines' privacy while maintaining the essence of the classic." Thoughtful, indeed.
According to the game's official press release:
Players can obtain and power up two types of main shots and six types of sub-weapons. Utilize special techniques such as the "Weapon Crash", which temporarily boosts sub-weapons, and the "Boost" ability, which lets you momentarily accelerate to dodge enemy attacks.
Master these skills to suppress the oncoming enemies!
The game features multiple modes:
"Story Mode", which unfolds with full voice and visual scenes.
"Arcade Mode", focusing purely on shooting action.
"Score Attack Mode", where players compete for high scores within a time limit.
"Boss Rush Mode", where players battle against a series of bosses.
As far as the actual nature of the erotic, exotic, hypnotic (and all the rest of it) content here, well, the Wikipedia page goes into plot details if you're interested (viruses, catgirls, explosions of a personal nature). It's a Hentai/fan-servicey style of game in its cutscenes, so we'd expect the usual sort of, well, let's go for "titillating" fare here.
You should note, too, that the Saturn version removed some explicit imagery that may cause offence. It seems that some audio aspects (moaning) and dialogue are all that's left that you need to worry about, if you happen to be coming to this one as a new player. (Phrasing?)
Also of note is the announcement of another slightly less saucy Saturn Tribute, 2D fighter ADVANCED V.G., coming to Switch on the same day for £13.49 (Steam-Heart's is £17.99, although both games have a 10% discount available at the time of writing).
Have you played Steam Heart's Saturn Tribute or its older PC-98 version? Let us know?
[source nintendo.com, via timeextension.com]
Horny and mechs seem to quite often mix for some reason.
Your headline is possibly intentionally or unintentionally cheeky in the "oh la la", "Carry On Gaming" sense. Ha ha ha.
Vertical shooters can be erotic I suppose. ‘Horizontal shooters’ can be innuendo I suppose. It just depends on how badly you want them to be.
Does it have hard and soft core mode? Oh matron!
Unfortunate to hear that it won't be released on Xbox One anymore for those interested in getting it there and even more so because it's for such a reason, but on the other hand it's great to hear that Nintendo didn't block it and so it's still coming to Switch - another positive is that now we got to hear about this game here on Nintendo Life and so more people might eventually get it (me included)!
Im getting it for the artstyle alone. Seiso would be best, but from what I see in the screenshots, there is nothing wrong, so it cant be that bad
Shame its not may 1st
“ thoughtfully adapted for a modern revival, respecting the heroines' privacy while maintaining the essence of the classic.”
Dawg, they’re fictional characters, why are they censoring scenes to do this as if they’re real people? Was initially interested, but I might just emulate the original knowing it’s now censored
Yes, once completed, I think the happy ending has been censored!
Imagine children will play this ... Somebody should think of them !
I can’t believe you even included those screenshots in this article. None of those mechs has clothes on.
With the names we're getting nowadays, the subheading could pass as an actual game title.
My Saturn is still plugged on my OLED so I don’t really need a port.
Sad (and weird) for Xbox though. Nintendo used to be more prone to censorship than Microsoft in the past.
Fair play on microsoft refusing them, if they don't like it then they have every right to not include it.
@Expa0 yes
@LEGEND_MARIOID oui
Really strange, I played the Saturn versions years ago and they were already censored. Here they have adapted the cutscenes again, on the eshop I see PEGI 12 even, I don't understand Microsoft's refusal. Anyway the fighting game is not that great, but the shump is well done with several secondary weapons to upgrade.
Ideally played while listening to the Prince song, 'Sex Shooter' haha,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmTqS2IBkTc
How many clicks you had on this article within 2 minutes?? 🤣🤣🤣
Reminds me that Alice Gear on Switch is uncensored but censored on PS5.
@The-Chosen-one clicks or chick's?
@karatekid1612
🤐🤐🤐🤣
Digging into the series, I can see how some people can get confused. The original PC-98 version of Variable Geo does cross a line, where your winning character sexual assaults the losing female fighters.
http://www.hardcoregaming101.net/variable-geo/
Man of culture here:Sold!
