Japanese publisher City Connection will bring the 1998 Sega Saturn vertical scroller Steam Heart's Saturn Tribute to Nintendo Switch on 28th May.

Giga's rather adult slice of retro hardcore-shooter action — first released for PC-98 in 1994 with the Saturn version (both Japan-only) arriving in 1998 — was also due to release on Xbox One at the same time but, as reported by our sister site, Time Extension, the game was blocked from release on that platform.

The official message from City Connections across its various social media channels was that Xbox requested "significant changes" to the game's content, which didn't quite gel with the publisher's desire to provide "a consistent gameplay experience across all platforms".

As per the title, this version of the game is based on the Saturn version - the older PC-98 version was even filthier. Fans should also note that this newer version has seen some changes, with cutscenes which have been "thoughtfully adapted for a modern revival, respecting the heroines' privacy while maintaining the essence of the classic." Thoughtful, indeed.

According to the game's official press release:

Players can obtain and power up two types of main shots and six types of sub-weapons. Utilize special techniques such as the "Weapon Crash", which temporarily boosts sub-weapons, and the "Boost" ability, which lets you momentarily accelerate to dodge enemy attacks.

Master these skills to suppress the oncoming enemies!



The game features multiple modes:



"Story Mode", which unfolds with full voice and visual scenes.

"Arcade Mode", focusing purely on shooting action.

"Score Attack Mode", where players compete for high scores within a time limit.

"Boss Rush Mode", where players battle against a series of bosses.

As far as the actual nature of the erotic, exotic, hypnotic (and all the rest of it) content here, well, the Wikipedia page goes into plot details if you're interested (viruses, catgirls, explosions of a personal nature). It's a Hentai/fan-servicey style of game in its cutscenes, so we'd expect the usual sort of, well, let's go for "titillating" fare here.

You should note, too, that the Saturn version removed some explicit imagery that may cause offence. It seems that some audio aspects (moaning) and dialogue are all that's left that you need to worry about, if you happen to be coming to this one as a new player. (Phrasing?)

Also of note is the announcement of another slightly less saucy Saturn Tribute, 2D fighter ADVANCED V.G., coming to Switch on the same day for £13.49 (Steam-Heart's is £17.99, although both games have a 10% discount available at the time of writing).

Have you played Steam Heart's Saturn Tribute or its older PC-98 version? Let us know?