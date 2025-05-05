A new store listing on AliExpress suggests that the new Switch 2 Joy-Con might be customisable; at least to a certain degree.

As highlighted by Stealth40k on Bluesky, a listing from Electronics-Dropshipping Store shows that the side panels on both Joy-Con can be removed and replaced with different colours. The two products up for grabs include the standard blue and orange colours; one mirroring the setup of the Switch 2 itself, and the other reversing the colours (so orange on the left, blue on the right).

Switch 2 Joy-Con panels can be removed and customized. Accessory makers (and Nintendo themselves) could make different colors and designs. aliexpress.us/item/3256808... — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T09:55:52.007Z

It's an interesting concept, but we think it's probably worth stressing that Nintendo hasn't mentioned anything about customisation with the Joy-Con. With that in mind, we probably wouldn't advise you rush out and buy these – cheap as they are – since removing the side panels may well cause damage to the Joy-Con and void the warranty.

Having said that, it does look like the panels can simply be prised from the Joy-Con and clipped back into place; there are no screws or anything to keep them secure. It could be that Nintendo sees this as an opportunity to introduce customisation in a new way – kind of like the New 3DS.

Then again, we can't really see Nintendo passing up an opportunity to sell variants on the Joy-Con 2 at full price. Either way, then, this is definitely pretty cool, but we'd advise to just exercise caution for now.