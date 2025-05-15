Police in the UK have arrested a man following a raid on his home, where they discovered a massive haul of rare Pokémon cards, the BBC reports. The estimated worth of the entire haul? GBP £250,000, which is just over USD $332,000.

The arrest took place in Hyde, Tameside, Greater Manchester, and some individual cards are apparently worth up to £560 (about $744.00), many of which are individually wrapped.

To give this story a lighter twist, a post on Tameside Police's Facebook page made sure to crack a little joke on the state of the arrest. "An interesting warrant in Hyde yesterday morning, supported by your Neighbourhood policing teams." The post begins. "Seizure of thousands of stolen, high-value Pokémon cards with an estimated worth of over £250,000."

The police assure that they're searching for the owners of the cards, signing off the facebook post with a cheeky "Gotta catch 'Em All".

This is just the latest theft and arrest of what has become a lucrative business, with much controversy surrounding scalpers, pricing, and delivery fees.

Last year, we reported on a company that you can pay to x-ray card packs, with other stories including a break in at a YouTuber's grading store and some graded prototype trading cards potentially being fake.

It seems that Pokémon Trading Cards do not seem to be going down in popularity.